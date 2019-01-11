I was afraid to tell my partner I had $100,000 in debt. Here’s how we’ve handled it

Dunn sees a positive side in talking about financial issues with a partner sooner rather than later. Revealing how much debt you’re carrying could be an “interesting litmus test” for a budding relationship, prompting you both to ponder: Is this person going to run from the first sign of a challenge, or are they going to stick around? It’s an opportunity to see how your would-be life partner reacts to the news that you’re not the totally together person you may have presented yourself as in the getting-to-know-you stage.