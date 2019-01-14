Digital First wants to buy fellow newspaper owner Gannett

The publisher of USA Today has received a $1.36-billion takeover bid from a media group with a history of buying struggling newspapers and slashing costs.
MNG Enterprises, better known as Digital First Media — owner of the Orange County Register, Los Angeles Daily News and about 200 other publications — said in a letter to Gannett Co. on Monday that Gannett’s leadership team has failed to show that it can run the company effectively.
The Wall Street Journal was first to report that the hedge fund-backed MNG has built up a 7.5% stake in Gannett, and that it has been rebuffed repeatedly by the company about a sale.
Gannett said Monday that it received the letter and that its board will carefully review the proposal.
The McLean, Va., publisher owns dozens of newspapers, including the Ventura County Star, the Desert Sun in Palm Springs, the Arizona Republic and the Detroit Free Press in addition to USA Today.
Digital First offered $12 per share for Gannett, a more than 23% premium above its Friday closing price of $9.75. Gannett's shares have rebounded after a rough spell in 2018. On Monday morning, they climbed 14.6% to $11.17.
Digital First’s approximately 200 newspapers and other publications also include the Denver Post, Boston Herald, San Jose Mercury News, San Bernardino Sun and Long Beach Press-Telegram. It has a reputation for stringent, painful cost-cutting. Its biggest shareholder is Alden Global Capital LLC, a New York hedge fund that mainly invests in distressed companies.