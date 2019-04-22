First visitors to Disney’s Star Wars land will get just four hours to see it all

For the first three weeks after the new land opens, only visitors with reservations will be allowed inside. Guests at the resort’s three hotels will be allotted one four-hour window to visit the land regardless of how many days they stay in the hotels. Rooms are still available for that period at prices that range from $503 to $763 a night, which works out to $125.75 to $190.75 per Star Wars hour, on top of the regular admission price.