Major DNA testing company is sharing genetic data with the FBI

FamilyTreeDNA’s cooperation with the FBI more than doubles the amount of genetic data law enforcement already could access through GEDmatch. On a case-by-case basis, the company has agreed to test DNA samples for the FBI and upload profiles to its database, allowing law enforcement to see familial matches to crime-scene samples. FamilyTreeDNA said law enforcement may not freely browse genetic data but rather has access only to the same information any user might.