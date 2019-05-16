Dodgy Wall Street deals point to trouble ahead. ‘People are going to get burned’

In equities, bankers entered 2019 itching to unclog a massive pipeline of IPO hopefuls. Fresh off the worst fourth quarter of the bull market, prospects seemed grim — until the turnaround came. As of this week, 89 initial offerings raised $27.2 billion in the U.S., the fastest start since 2014. While the vast majority have done well in a soaring market — Beyond Meat Inc., Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Pinterest Inc., to name a few — Uber and Lyft evoke nightmares of other IPO flops, such as Snap Inc. and Blue Apron Holdings Inc.