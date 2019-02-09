Scientists race to make pot like booze — drinkable

Trait Biosciences Inc., meanwhile, is using glycosylation, which mimics what the body does when it metabolizes cannabis by attaching a glucose molecule to the substance. This patent-pending technology, currently being tested on humans in clinical trials in Israel, improves onset time and avoids the “salad dressing effect,” in which the oily cannabis compounds separate from water, according to Ronan Levy, chief strategy officer at Trait. The company has also filed a patent for a second process that binds the cannabis compounds to water-soluble proteins rather than glucose molecules.