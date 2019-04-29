In its fight to keep drug prices high, Big Pharma leans on charities

The coalition’s January letter against Medicare negotiations appears to have benefited in part from a bandwagon effect. One patient group that signed it was the National LGBT Cancer Project — though its director said in an interview that he really doesn’t know enough about the issue to form an opinion on it. Darryl Mitteldorf, who runs the cancer-patient support group under an umbrella organization called Malecare, said he gets an avalanche of requests to sign policy letters, so he’ll sometimes sign on if he sees other groups he trusts.