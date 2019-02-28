U.S. economy’s growth falls short of Trump’s 3% goal for 2018

The nation’s economic growth declined at the end of last year for the second straight quarter, denying President Trump the 3% annual increase he had promised the Republican tax cuts would spur.
And growth this year and next won’t hit that level either, economists said.
The economy grew 2.9% in 2018, the Commerce Department said Thursday in a report that was delayed several weeks because of the partial shutdown of the federal government. It was the first of three estimates and could be revised up or down in the coming weeks.
According to Thursday’s report, last year’s economic performance fell just short of the annual growth that Trump and his advisors had confidently proclaimed in recent months would be a slam-dunk after the stimulus from the tax cuts that took effect at the start of last year.
That would mean Trump failed to achieve something Republicans have repeatedly criticized President Obama’s failure to do: have the U.S. economy grow at least 3% in a calendar year.
The best calendar year under Obama was 2.9% in 2015. The economy grew 2.2% in Trump’s first year in office.
“I think we could go to 4, 5 or even 6%, ultimately,” Trump said of economic growth in late 2017 as the tax cut legislation was finalized. He frequently boasted incorrectly this year that the U.S. economy has never been stronger.
Despite the new data, which included a 2.6% annual growth rate for the fourth quarter, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross continued to make that argument Thursday.
“President Donald Trump has unleashed American growth at a pace the experts thought was not possible, approaching 3% real GDP growth in 2018,” he said.
Experts said the economy, particularly after a big stimulus like the tax cuts, could come close to or exceed 3% growth for a year — after all, it hit 2.9% as recently as 2015 — but have argued that sustaining that would be difficult.
Larry Kudlow, the top White House economic advisor, said that although the calendar-year figure came in just below the administration’s goal, the economy grew 3.1% comparing the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter last year.
“I would just call it a 3% year,” Kudlow told CNBC. “The policies are working.”
But that’s not the bar Trump and Republicans set.
They did not round up the 2.9% growth in 2015 under Obama to 3%. And they specifically targeted calendar-year growth because Obama presided over three 12-month periods in which U.S. growth exceeded 3%. The first of those periods was October 2009 through September 2010. Then there were two overlapping periods: April 2014 through March 2015 and July 2014 through June 2015.
Last year probably was Trump’s best opportunity to top Obama’s annual growth high. The Federal Reserve, the International Monetary Fund and most economists are forecasting that U.S. growth will slow this year to about 2.5% or less.
Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, predicted that 2018 would be the high-water mark for economic growth for Trump’s first term.
“There’s no way he’s going to even come close going forward,” Zandi said. “It wasn’t even the best year in the expansion.”
Zandi calculated economic growth, also known as gross domestic product, to two decimal places and found that 2018’s figure was 2.88%, exactly the same as in 2015.
“There’s no evidence that the [Trump administration] policies are lifting underlying growth in the economy” beyond their long-term trends, Zandi said.
The government shutdown is expected to be a big hit to growth in the first three months of this year, which could lower the 2019 forecasts.
And the outlook for 2020 isn’t any better, with some predicting a recession could hit then.
A survey of about 450 U.S. bank executives by Promontory Interfinancial Network found that 29% expect a recession to begin this year and 52% predict one will start in 2020.
"In spite of a strong U.S. economy, a corporate tax cut that helped banks earn record profits in the second and third quarters of 2018, and enactment of regulatory relief legislation, bankers have become increasingly pessimistic about the future," said Mark Jacobsen, Promontory’s chief executive.
Zandi said the stimulus from the tax cuts was muted because it was delivered into an economy at near full employment, which led the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates in an attempt to head off high inflation.
The Fed raised its key rate a full percentage point in 2018 before indicating that it would hold off on more increases this year as the U.S. and global economies slow.
“They threw the tax cuts on top of a full-employment economy and they got higher interest rates as a result, which knocked the wind out of housing, hurt investment and stole away from growth, which is exactly what one would expect,” Zandi said of Trump and the Republicans.
“The only surprise is they were surprised” the stimulus did not produce stronger growth, he said.
The Republican legislation reduced tax rates across the board and slashed the corporate rate to 21% from 35%. Though that led companies to boost investment by 6% last year compared with 4.8% the previous year, it also fueled a record-setting $1 trillion in stock buybacks.
The Trump administration also adjusted tax withholding tables to put more money into workers’ paychecks last year. That has led to a decline in tax refunds so far this year that could hurt consumer spending.
The Trump administration’s trade war with China, the initial effects of the government shutdown precipitated by the president’s demand for border wall funding and the easing of the tax-cut stimulus all combined to push economic growth down to 2.6% in the fourth quarter.
The figure was slightly better than economists expected, but still down sharply from 3.4% growth in the third quarter. Boosted by the tax cuts, the economy grew at a 4.2% annual rate in the second quarter of the year, the best since 2014.
But the initial tax-cut stimulus faded as Trump’s trade war with China accelerated. Consumer spending declined in the fourth quarter to 2.8%, the second straight drop, the Commerce Department said. U.S. exports declined 4.9% in the third quarter before rebounding to 1.6% growth in the fourth quarter.