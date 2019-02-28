U.S. economy’s growth falls short of Trump’s 3% goal for 2018

They did not round up the 2.9% growth in 2015 under Obama to 3%. And they specifically targeted calendar-year growth because Obama presided over three 12-month periods in which U.S. growth exceeded 3%. The first of those periods was October 2009 through September 2010. Then there were two overlapping periods: April 2014 through March 2015 and July 2014 through June 2015.