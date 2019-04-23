Edison asks for bigger profits, says bills would rise $14.40 a month for the average home

SDG&E, a subsidiary of Sempra Energy, said its proposal “reflects the increased risk that SDG&E and other California Utilities face because of the potentially massive costs associated with catastrophic wildfire liabilities.” The company pointed to state laws and policies that put electric utilities on the financial hook for fires started by their infrastructure even if they didn’t do anything wrong, a situation that “may result in significant unrecoverable liability costs through no fault of the Utility,” SDG&E wrote.