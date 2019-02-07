Southern California Edison unveils plan to prevent wildfires

William Alsup, a federal judge overseeing PG&E's criminal probation stemming from a 2010 gas explosion that killed eight people in San Bruno, said last month that he may order PG&E to inspect its entire electric grid and do extensive tree-trimming before this summer. PG&E said that could cost as much as $150 billion. Alsup said he would wait for PG&E to file its wildfire mitigation plan before deciding whether to finalize his order.