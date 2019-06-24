Eldorado Resorts buys Caesars in deal valued at $17 billion

Eldorado said Monday that it’s also reached a real estate agreement with VICI Properties Inc. in which VICI will acquire the real estate associated with Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, Harrah’s Laughlin Hotel & Casino and Harrah’s New Orleans Hotel & Casino for approximately $1.8 billion. Other terms of the deal include VICI being given the right of first refusals for whole asset sale or sale-leaseback transactions on two Las Vegas Strip properties and the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore.