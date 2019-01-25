Electric-scooter injuries pile up, but making the lawsuits stick is hard

Scooters have already prompted a handful of lawsuits, most notably a proposed class-action suit in California state court against Bird, Lime and other scooter companies alleging gross negligence. The complaint was filed in October on behalf of people injured by scooter users, but not on behalf of any riders. The plaintiffs alleged the scooter companies “knew and/or should have known that their scooters are, would become and would continue to be an unsafe, dangerous and damaging public nuisance.”