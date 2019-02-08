People like the estate tax a whole lot more when they learn how wealth is distributed

That survey also revealed that many Americans had incorrect notions about the estate tax. Only 37% of respondents knew that the tax affects only a few families (less than 0.1% of people who die) each year. Thirty percent believed, incorrectly, that "most" families were subject to the tax. Sixty-three percent incorrectly believed that poor and middle-class families were primarily affected by the tax, even though it applied only to estates worth more than $5 million at the time the survey was administered.