Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg is still a role model, many women in tech say

So while there are plenty of examples of powerful men logging all manner of successes and failures, Sandberg has come to stand in for all women in technology. Her very existence has opened up streams of funding, said Lisa Falzone, chief executive and co-founder of Athena Security. She started her first company in 2010 — before Facebook went public and before Lean In — and it was hard to get venture capitalists to take her seriously. Now, she says, things have changed, and that’s a credit to Sandberg.