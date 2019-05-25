Fiat Chrysler said to be in advanced talks to ally with French automaker Renault

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is considering a tie-up with Renault, which could eventually lead it to becoming part of the Renault-Nissan Motor Co. alliance, according to people familiar with the matter.
FCA is talking to Renault about a partnership and could reach a preliminary agreement in the coming weeks, according to the people, who declined to be identified because the discussions aren’t public. Talks could still collapse, especially amid the tensions between existing partners Renault and Nissan, the people said.
Renault’s partnership with Nissan was thrust into the spotlight in November with the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, the chairman and architect of the global carmaking alliance that also includes Mitsubishi Motors Corp. The arrest also triggered speculation that Renault was seeking to merge with Nissan, a move the Japanese company resisted.
FCA also held initial talks with PSA Group, the owner of French carmaker Peugeot, as it evaluates potential partners, the people said. Chairman John Elkann and Chief Executive Mike Manley have made several trips to Paris since the beginning of the year for business meetings as part of their search for ways to make the carmaker stronger, the people said.
With sales falling in the world’s biggest car markets — China, U.S. and Europe — automakers are under intense pressure to combine efforts and investments as they develop expensive new technology such as self-driving cars and electric engines.
Fiat Chrysler declined to comment, while Renault didn’t immediately respond to a query sent after regular business hours.
PSA is open to “opportunities that would create value on a long-term basis,” but based on 2018’s financial results, “there is no hurry to finalize any partnership,” according to an email statement.
The Financial Times reported on the talks earlier Saturday.