Stock indexes open lower after big gains on Wednesday

Banks and technology companies are leading stock indexes slightly lower in early trading on Wall Street.
Bank of America fell 1% in the first few minutes of trading Thursday and Intel gave up 1.4%.
The early declines came a day after the market's biggest rally in eight months.
Deutsche Bank sank 3.3% after Germany authorities searched the bank's headquarters on suspicions bank employees helped clients launder money.
The S&P 500 index fell 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,737.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 38 points, or 0.1%, to 25,328. The Nasdaq composite fell 14 points, or 0.2%, to 7,277.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.03%.