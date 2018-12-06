Stocks slump and treasuries gain as sell-off resumes at the start of U.S. trading

The Dow Jones industrial average sank more than 400 points, while the S&P 500 resumed its slide after one of the biggest routs of the year. Trade tensions reignited after the arrest of the chief financial officer of tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. — dousing hope that China and the U.S. would make immediate progress on a deal. The yuan dropped the most since October. The start of the futures session was marred by a sudden and unexpected plunge that sent a shock wave across equity markets.