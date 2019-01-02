Stocks open sharply lower on Wall Street as big tech companies take losses

The stock market had a sour start to the new year as large technology companies suffered losses in early trading.
Apple and Amazon each fell about 2% in early trading Wednesday, as did Microsoft. Netflix tumbled 3.5%. Markets were closed Tuesday for New Year's Day.
Stocks are coming off their worst year in a decade as investors worry about slowing global economic growth and trade tensions between the U.S. and China.
The S&P 500 fell 35 points, or 1.4%, to 2,471. It fell 6.2% last year.
The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 362 points, or 1.6%, to 22,987. The Nasdaq fell 93 points, or 1.4%, to 6,536.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.65%.