Stocks open higher propelled by big bank gains

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, led by big gains in several banks after they reported solid earnings.
Bank of America jumped 5% in early trading Wednesday after the bank reported a 39% surge in earnings. Goldman Sachs climbed 3.7% after reporting strong results of its own.
United Continental soared 7.3% after its latest quarterly results beat analysts' estimates.
The S&P 500 rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,618.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 105 points, or 0.4%, to 24,169. The Nasdaq rose 27 points, or 0.4%, to 7,051.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.74%.