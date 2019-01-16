Advertisement

Stocks open higher propelled by big bank gains

By Associated Press
Jan 16, 2019 | 7:15 AM
Trader John Panin works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Richard Drew / AP)

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, led by big gains in several banks after they reported solid earnings.

Bank of America jumped 5% in early trading Wednesday after the bank reported a 39% surge in earnings. Goldman Sachs climbed 3.7% after reporting strong results of its own.

United Continental soared 7.3% after its latest quarterly results beat analysts' estimates.

The S&P 500 rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,618.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 105 points, or 0.4%, to 24,169. The Nasdaq rose 27 points, or 0.4%, to 7,051.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.74%.

