Solid earnings drive stocks higher in morning trading

Stocks are rising at the opening bell following positive results from a string of companies including IBM and Procter & Gamble.
Technology and consulting company IBM rose 7.2% Wednesday after it topped Wall Street's expectations in the fourth quarter. Consumer products maker Proctor & Gamble jumped 6.4%.
Elevator and jet engine maker United Technologies climbed 6.1%.
The S&P 500 index added 15 points, or 0.6%, to 2,648 after it fell 1.4% Tuesday.
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 251 points, or 1%, to 24,655. The Nasdaq composite gained 44 points, or 0.6%, to 7,064.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.77%.