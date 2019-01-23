Advertisement

Solid earnings drive stocks higher in morning trading

By Associated Press
Jan 23, 2019 | 7:20 AM
Solid earnings drive stocks higher in morning trading
Specialist Anthony Rinaldi, left, and trader Robert Gasparino work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Jan. 18. (Richard Drew / Associated Press)

Stocks are rising at the opening bell following positive results from a string of companies including IBM and Procter & Gamble.

Technology and consulting company IBM rose 7.2% Wednesday after it topped Wall Street's expectations in the fourth quarter. Consumer products maker Proctor & Gamble jumped 6.4%.

Advertisement

Elevator and jet engine maker United Technologies climbed 6.1%.

The S&P 500 index added 15 points, or 0.6%, to 2,648 after it fell 1.4% Tuesday.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 251 points, or 1%, to 24,655. The Nasdaq composite gained 44 points, or 0.6%, to 7,064.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.77%.

Advertisement
Advertisement