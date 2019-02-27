Stocks open lower on Wall Street, dragged down by health and tech firms

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as healthcare and internet companies move lower.
UnitedHealth gave up 1.3% early Wednesday and Facebook lost 1%.
Weight Watchers plunged 35% after issuing a surprisingly weak forecast, and drug maker Mylan slumped 13.5% after also giving a weak outlook.
The price of oil bounced back 2%, which helped send energy companies higher.
The S&P 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,788.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 67 points, or 0.3%, to 25,991. The Nasdaq fell 14 points, or 0.2%, to 7,535.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.67%.