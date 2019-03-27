Advertisement

Stocks rise in early trading on Wall Street

By Associated Press
Mar 27, 2019 | 7:15 AM
Trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew / Associated Press)

Stocks opened modestly higher on Wall Street on Wednesday, led by gains in industrial and technology companies.

Railroad operator Union Pacific rose 1%, and HP rose 0.9%.

WellCare Health Plans jumped 10.6% after the company agreed to be acquired by rival Centene for more than $15 billion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 87 points, or 0.3%, to 25,742. The S&P 500 rose 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,821.

The Nasdaq edged up 7 points, or 0.1%, to 7,698.

Bond prices rose, sending yields lower. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.38%.

