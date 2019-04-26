Stocks slump on earnings as Treasuries rally

At the end of a busy week for earnings, investors are taking stock of both good and bad corporate surprises and parsing the details of the first-quarter gross domestic product report. U.S. GDP expanded at a 3.2% annualized rate in the January-March period, according to Commerce Department data Friday that topped all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey. But underlying demand was weaker than the headline number indicated, with weak consumer spending and a gauge of inflation falling below policymakers’ target.