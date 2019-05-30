Advertisement

Stocks open higher on Wall Street following two days of losses

By Associated Press
May 30, 2019 | 7:05 AM
Trader Dudley Devine on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on May 23. (Richard Drew / Associated Press)

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street following two days of losses.

Technology companies and banks helped pull the market higher early Thursday. Chipmaker Intel rose 1.6%, and Citigroup added 1.5%

Dollar General jumped 5.9% after posting earnings and revenue for the latest quarter that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3%, to 2,792.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49 points, or 0.2%, to 25,176. The Nasdaq added 33 points, or 0.4%, to 7,580.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.26%

