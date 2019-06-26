U.S. stock futures pare gains as Trump talks about suing tech giants

U.S. stock futures pared gains as President Trump said he’d consider fresh tariffs on a range of trading partners and that his administration should consider suing tech giants.
Contracts on the S&P 500 index trimmed an advance after Trump said the U.S. “perhaps” will sue Google and Facebook. Shares rose earlier after Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin reiterated he was “hopeful” for an eventual trade deal with China as leaders of the two countries prepare to meet at the Group of 20 summit.
The Stoxx Europe 600 index erased an early decline as gains for banks and car makers offset declines for real estate and healthcare stocks. Ten-year Treasury yields climbed above 2%, oil rose to a four-week high on supply concerns and gold retreated. Shares slid in Japan and Australia, while benchmarks in Hong Kong and India edged higher.
Investors have been in a cautious mood ahead of the meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping, set for Saturday. While Mnuchin’s comments revived risk appetite, a major breakthrough may not come this weekend — speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, Trump once again threatened substantial additional tariffs if a deal can’t be reached.
Elsewhere, bitcoin surged above $12,000 for the first time in more than a year and briefly came within striking distance of the $13,000 mark.
Here are some key events coming up:
The G-20 summit is in Osaka, Japan, on Friday and Saturday.
These are the main moves in markets:
Stocks
Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.2% as of 5:50 a.m. PDT.
The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined less than 0.05%.
Britain’s FTSE 100 Index advanced 0.1% to the highest in more than a week.
The MSCI Emerging Market Index increased less than 0.05%.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 0.4% to the lowest in a week.
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased less than 0.05%.
The euro declined less than 0.05% to $1.1362.
The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.268, the weakest in a week.
The Japanese yen dipped 0.5% to 107.69 per dollar, the weakest in a week on the largest decrease in almost 11 weeks.
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 2.01%, the biggest gain in more than two weeks.
Germany’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to -0.32%.
Britain’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to 0.806%.
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude gained 2% to $59 a barrel, the highest in more than four weeks.
Gold fell 0.9% to $1,410.15 an ounce, the first retreat in more than a week and the biggest fall in more than two weeks.
Curtis writes for Bloomberg