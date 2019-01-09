Food inspections by the FDA have been sharply reduced due to government shutdown

The U.S. Department of Agriculture operates in parallel with the FDA, inspecting meat, poultry and egg products, and those inspections have continued, according to a shutdown plan forwarded by a USDA representative. About 60% of the FDA’s activities are funded by user fees, which enable the agency to continue many operations, at least for now, including drug and device reviews. About 40% of the agency’s activities, including most of its food-related work, are paid for by appropriations, which have not been approved by Congress