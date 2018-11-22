Stocks slip in Europe, Asia as U.S. markets take Thanksgiving off

Traders are also keeping an eye on oil prices, which fell sharply this week on the prospect of high supplies from major producers like the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Benchmark U.S. crude lost 51 cents to $54.12 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained $1.20 to close at $54.63 in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 32 cents to $63.16. It finished 95 cents higher at $63.48 in London.