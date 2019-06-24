The fossil fuel industry is quietly undermining global climate talks, report says

Former Global Climate Coalition members have attended events representing organizations that include the International Emissions Trading Assn. and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. Since 2002, the two groups alone have combined to send 2,673 delegates, according to CIC data. Exxon Mobil, Shell and BP each belongs to at least one of the groups, according to the trade groups’ websites. The companies have collectively contributed 5.2% of global industrial greenhouse gasses from 1988 to 2015, according to the CDP’s Carbon Majors Database.