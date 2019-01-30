Foxconn denies report that it is scrapping LCD TV production at new Wisconsin plant

Foxconn Technology Group is rethinking its approach to a cutting-edge TV display factory in Wisconsin that was part of a promise to create 13,000 jobs in the United States.
There are no plans to scrap the facility, but the company best known for assembling iPhones is considering what liquid-crystal display technology is most suited for the $10-billion plant, Louis Woo, special assistant to Chairman Terry Gou, said Wednesday.
“Given global economic conditions and the trade tensions between China and the U.S., we have to be responsible to our employees and customers, and it’s impossible that we can always stay committed to our original plan without any change,” Woo said. “There is no scrapping of our plans. We are upholding our commitment to Wisconsin.”
Woo’s statement contradicts an earlier report that the company might abandon plans for LCD production. Reuters had reported that Foxconn instead intends to turn the facility into a base largely for engineers and researchers that also would produce specialized industrial, healthcare and professional products.
“In terms of TV, we have no place in the U.S.,” Reuters quoted Woo as saying. “We can’t compete.”
Such a move could undermine promises to create 13,000 jobs at a project hailed by President Trump for reviving American manufacturing despite the higher cost of operating on U.S. soil.
Foxconn and Trump unveiled the Wisconsin project with much fanfare in 2017 as the Taiwanese company extracted a raft of incentives from the state, although some were forfeited last year after falling short of hiring goals. A groundbreaking ceremony the president attended was held in June.
Gou’s company, based in Taipei, is in a particularly precarious position as the U.S. and China wage an escalating battle over trade. It does most of its manufacturing in mainland China, sells products to Americans and faces pressure from both sides to maintain or create new jobs.
Doubt has been growing about Foxconn’s ability to meet its hiring commitments. Gordon Hintz, minority leader in the Wisconsin State Assembly, expressed concerns that Foxconn would fall far short under a deal regarded as the richest tax credit, exemption and subsidy package in state history.
The concern came into focus in a letter to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. in which Foxconn confirmed it missed job-creation targets for 2018.
Foxconn, Apple Inc.’s main manufacturing partner, is also dealing with a slowdown in demand for iPhones. Its main listed business, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., gets about half its revenue from Apple, which is struggling to stanch declines in revenue, particularly in the pivotal Chinese market. In November, Bloomberg News reported Foxconn is planning a steep reduction in its 2019 expenses.
Foxconn assembles everything from iPhones and laptop computers to Sony Corp. PlayStations at factories in China and around the world. Beyond the slowing smartphone market, it’s grappling with an uncertain economic climate as U.S.-Chinese trade tensions escalate. Hon Hai in November posted earnings about 12% below expectations.