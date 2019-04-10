Gas prices spike in Southern California as refinery outages take their toll

The price of gas in Southern California has climbed rapidly over the last few weeks as oil refineries across the state experience maintenance problems.
The average pump price for regular gas in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area stood at $3.946 on Wednesday, up about 22 cents from a week ago and 70 cents, or 17%, from a month ago, according to the American Automobile Assn.
Prices had been relatively stable the last few months — at $3.25 on Jan. 10 and $3.35 on March 19, according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which tracks fuel prices.
"Since then, prices have soared," DeHaan said.
The six sites undergoing both planned and unplanned maintenance supply the bulk of refined gas for the state, DeHaan said. Four of the outages — including a fire at one refinery — are in Southern California, which is why the L.A. area is seeing a higher average price than San Francisco, he said. As of last week, operations had not yet recovered from a March 16 fire at a Phillips 66 refinery in Carson, according to the AAA.
The average price for regular gas across the state was at $3.874 on Wednesday, up about 10% from $3.526 the same time last year, the AAA said.
Besides significant unplanned refinery maintenance, rising ethanol prices and the California’s switch to a more eco-friendly gas for the summer months, starting April 1, have contributed to a lower gas supply, DeHaan said.
Global factors have also driven prices. The price of West Texas intermediate, the benchmark price for domestically produced oil, has risen dramatically to about $64 a barrel on Wednesday, from $43 in December.
Crude oil prices are feeling the effect of a coordinated effort by OPEC to reduce supply, as Saudi Arabia presses to cut back output. Political unrest in Libya and turmoil in Venezuela resulting in power blackouts at refineries may also be contributing to a shortfall.
DeHaan predicted that L.A .gas prices will likely rise to $4 sometime this week — the highest average price since 2015, when a key refinery experienced an explosion and went offline. He expects prices will continue to increase for one or two weeks until refineries are functioning normally or new shipments arrive.
Diesel prices have been more stable in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area, rising to $3.994 Wednesday, from $3.808 a month ago, according to the AAA.
U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in March, largely due to climbing prices for gasoline, electricity and shelter.
The Associated Press and Bloomberg contributed to this article.