Gas prices spike in Southern California as refinery outages take their toll

The six sites undergoing both planned and unplanned maintenance supply the bulk of refined gas for the state, DeHaan said. Four of the outages — including a fire at one refinery — are in Southern California, which is why the L.A. area is seeing a higher average price than San Francisco, he said. As of last week, operations had not yet recovered from a March 16 fire at a Phillips 66 refinery in Carson, according to the AAA.