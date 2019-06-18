An electric Hummer? GM ponders a clean revival of a gas guzzler

GM bought the Hummer brand in 1998, six years after AM General launched it as a civilian version of the armored Humvee military vehicle made famous for its role in the Gulf War. Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was an early and very public advocate for the brand and its first model, which later became known as the H1. GM sales started with the H2 model in 2002, a $60,000 SUV made using some parts from Chevy pickups and SUVs. It was a smash hit among buyers looking for brawn and bling, prompting the Detroit automaker to follow up with the midsize H3 SUV and H3T pickup truck.