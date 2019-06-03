Google, facing U.S. antitrust probe, has a battle plan ready from its EU fight

Google also may consult the playbook it used with the FTC investigation, where the company ramped up lobbying in Washington and funded academics to defend it, said Maurice Stucke, a former Justice Department lawyer who teaches antitrust law at the University of Tennessee. Stucke said, with the latest investigation, Google might say, “We’ve dealt with this in the past, and we got through it. We had a game plan. We can do it this time as well.”