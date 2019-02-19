Google reaped millions in tax breaks as it secretly expanded its real estate footprint across the U.S.

Google — which has risen to become one of the world's most valuable companies by transforming the public’s ability to access information — has vastly expanded its geographic footprint over the last decade, building more than 15 data centers on three continents and 70 offices worldwide. But that development spree has often been shrouded in secrecy, making it nearly impossible for some communities to know, let alone protest or debate, who is using their land, their resources and their tax dollars until after the fact, according to Washington Post interviews and newly released public records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.