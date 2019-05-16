Here’s why your internet may be delivered by a drone someday soon

Advances in solar-cell and battery technology have made those technologies more feasible. Last month, Japanese telecommunications giant SoftBank Corp. said it would partner with Simi Valley drone maker AeroVironment Inc. to build a drone capable of flying to the stratosphere, hovering around an area for months and serving as a floating cell tower to beam internet to users on Earth. Airbus and Boeing Co. are also working on their own versions of high-flying, solar-powered drones.