This lawyer found his niche in bedbugs, turning 'Ewwww!' into big-dollar jury verdicts

Sometime in 2010 or 2011, an El Monte family came to his office complaining that they had been attacked by bedbugs in their apartment and wanted to sue. “The people said they had bedbugs, and I had no idea what that was,” Virag said. He visited the apartment and saw that the family slept on the floor because they had removed all of their infested furniture. But when he reached out to the legal community to find an expert who could help him with the case, Virag found it was an unclaimed specialty.