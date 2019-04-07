Jim Michaelian steers the Long Beach Grand Prix with a steady hand

As president and chief executive of the Grand Prix Assn. of Long Beach, Jim Michaelian has become accustomed to twists and turns. The high-energy racing enthusiast, who has been part of the private organization since before the city’s first grand prix in 1975, can remember when money was super tight — the late 1970s — and when the annual April event had no announced title sponsor edging into February — because that was this year. But Michaelian exhibited no nervousness about losing Toyota, whose sponsorship since 1980 helped solidify the race’s finances. The 45th edition of what is now called the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach takes place April 12-14 with an entire weekend of events surrounding the race.