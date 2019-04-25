Maria Bartiromo’s stock has risen at Fox Business Network and Fox News

While studying economics at New York University, Bartiromo landed an internship at CNN, which in the early 1990s was still considered a notch below the news divisions of broadcast networks ABC, CBS and NBC. “Because it was cable and not one of the big guys, I could do everything,” she said. She became a production assistant after graduation and worked her way up to executive producer of CNN’s morning business news show over five years. But her goal was to report on camera. After hours, she went out with a camera crew to put together enough stand-up reports for an audition tape. CNBC, the financial news cable channel that was still finding its footing at the time, hired her. Bartiromo’s boss at CNN was Lou Dobbs, now a colleague at Fox Business News, who told her she was making a big mistake. “They’re nobody,” he told her.