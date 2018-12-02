This entrepreneur went from rags to socks and underwear riches

After graduating with a degree in communications from Arizona State University, Pawling used what she learned to land her dream job in New York with fashion designer Kate Spade, ending up in the public relations department. It gave her a crash course in the industry. “You would start as a part-time receptionist for half the day,” Pawling said. “The other half of the day, you would bounce around from department to department so that you could really understand the full scope of how a fashion brand works.”