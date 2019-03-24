Aquarium of the Pacific CEO drives bold vision in climate change-focused expansion

When Jerry Schubel joined the Aquarium of the Pacific as president and chief executive in 2002, he knew it was time to expand — not with bigger tanks or more creatures, but in scope. In May, the $53-million project spearheaded by Schubel will open with a focus on the one animal putting all others on the planet at risk: us. The new wing will be welcomed by 250 employees and more than 1,000 volunteers. It will be the Long Beach nonprofit’s first major expansion since it was founded in 1998 and one of the biggest endeavors of Schubel’s long career in academia, conservation and science.