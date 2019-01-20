Onetime Jackie Robinson scholarship recipient Nichol Whiteman helped the Dodgers Foundation find its swing

Nichol Whiteman was drafted in 2013 to help boost the stats of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, which suffered a series of scandals — including a state investigation citing improper expenditures — during the time that Frank McCourt owned the team. Under her leadership, the Dodger organization’s charity has handed out millions of dollars in grants to local nonprofit organizations focusing on recreation, education and health programs for young Angelenos, including $1.6 million in 2018. She also helped it meet the goal of building or refurbishing 50 baseball and softball parks in poor L.A. neighborhoods, a 15-year initiative begun in 2003, representing an investment of more than $10 million. Whiteman, 42, said the foundation plans to build 25 more by 2033, the team’s 75th anniversary of moving to Los Angeles.