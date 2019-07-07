He lost money as a young CEO. Then he founded TV giant Vizio

But around 1996, Wang’s firms began hemorrhaging money, and in the late ’90s and early 2000s, he was forced to liquidate all five of them. His takeaway, two decades later, is to always seek out professional managers for help. He said he has worked hard to craft Vizio’s management team. He used to try to micromanage. Now he works to put together teams that have skills he doesn’t, and empowers them as much as he can.