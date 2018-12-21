A floral foam company is paying its workers average holiday bonuses of $14,000

Unusual, perhaps, but not unheard of. In 2015, for instance, Houston-based oil and gas firm Hilcorp paid out $100,000 bonus checks to employees, prorated based on time of service over the last five years, according to the Houston Chronicle. And in 2016, Chobani founder and Chief Executive Hamdi Ulukaya said he would give all of his 2,000 full-time workers awards that could be worth up to 10% of the privately held company's future value if it becomes public or is sold, with an estimated average employee payout of $150,000.