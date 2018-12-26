Amazon's record holiday season shows shoppers weren't afraid to splurge

Amazon.com Inc. reported a record-breaking holiday season as shoppers loaded their online baskets with items including Echo speakers and Calvin Klein clothes, suggesting consumer optimism isn’t being deterred by a tumbling stock market.
The online retailer said “tens of millions of people worldwide” signed up for its Prime service, which offers free two-day shipping on millions of items as well as video and music streaming. In the United States alone, more than 1 billion items were shipped for free using Prime, Amazon said Wednesday.
The United States was already headed into a blowout Christmas shopping spree as Americans are benefiting from higher employment and wages, fueling higher household cash flow. Consumers seemed to be merry despite the drop in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index, the partial government shutdown and the U.S.-China trade war.
Amazon wasn’t the only one benefiting from shoppers’ appetites. Mastercard said holiday sales increased 5.1% to more than $850 billion this year, the strongest growth in the last six years. Online shopping grew 19% compared with 2017, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. And the stock prices of traditional retailers — including Nike Inc., Macy’s Inc., Kohl’s Corp. and PVH Corp. — rose solidly Wednesday morning.
People bought “millions more” of Amazon’s own devices compared with last year, including the new Echo Dot speaker and the Fire TV Stick, the Seattle company said. At the same time, Amazon said more than 50% of items sold in its stores came from small and medium-sized businesses.
Among the most popular items under the Christmas tree were the L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Series doll, Bose Corp. wireless headphones and clothes from Carhartt Inc. Other popular brands bought through Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe service — which allows shoppers to fill a box with selected items and return anything that they don’t want — included PVH Corp.’s Calvin Klein and Hanesbrands Inc.’s Champion.
Amazon started the shopping frenzy strong, with November’s Cyber Monday already pegged as the company’s biggest shopping day in history. Along with the Christmas sales report, the picture seems much brighter than Amazon projected in its latest earnings results. In October, Amazon’s revenue and profit forecast for the holiday quarter fell short of analysts’ estimates, as investors worried about Amazon’s increased pace of spending.
While Amazon has expanded into almost every area of retail, including pharmaceuticals and groceries, its more profitable units are cloud computing and advertising. Still, the company, which dominates e-commerce in the United States, has relied on the growth of its Prime members, who typically pay $119 a year or $13 a month for the service. Recent estimates put subscribers at just under 100 million in the United States. Amazon didn’t give any new numbers for Prime subscribers in its statement Wednesday, but it said millions of unique items in the U.S. shipped with Prime.
That kind of volume presents a challenge for logistics services such as FedEx Corp. and United Parcel Service Inc. In 2013, a larger-than-expected surge in last-minute online shopping caught UPS off guard. That forced it — as well as Amazon and other retailers — to offer refunds to customers who didn’t receive their orders by Christmas.
This year, UPS said it expected to deliver an average of more than 31 million parcels a day during the holidays and anticipated a peak-season total of about 800 million packages to rise 5% compared with last year’s tally. To deal with the rush of deliveries, the company invested in automation and new facilities to add sorting capacity of 350,000 packages an hour to its U.S. system.
“We’re so far pleased with the operational aspect of it,” said Glenn Zaccara, a spokesman for UPS. “The investments that UPS made in the network, technology, people and planning across the season with our customers obviously paid off.”
The couriers are bracing for a second wave of business as people return gifts. UPS expects return packages to hit 1.3 million on Jan. 3. The company said it had 1.5 million returns, its highest for the season, on Dec. 19.
With the S&P teetering on the brink of a bear market after a volatile fourth quarter and the worst December in more than a decade, Baird analyst Colin Sebastian lists Amazon as one of the three best picks for investors in the event of a market rebound. Amazon shares were up 6.7% at $1,434.30 as of about 10 a.m. PST Wednesday. They have gained more than 22% this year, compared with a more than 10% decline in the S&P 500.
If Amazon’s Echo speaker was one of its best sellers, it appears to also have been a victim of its own success. Powered by Alexa, the voice-activated software, the smart devices appeared overwhelmed by an onslaught of new users on Christmas, according to news reports from Britain. People’s requests for Alexa to play music, turn on the tree lights or recite turkey recipes were often met with the response of: “Sorry, I’m having trouble understanding you right now,” the Guardian reported.
A week before Christmas, several of Amazon’s online stores in North America and Europe sold out of various models of Alexa-powered devices, hinting at the surge in demand.