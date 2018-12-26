Amazon's record holiday season shows shoppers weren't afraid to splurge

While Amazon has expanded into almost every area of retail, including pharmaceuticals and groceries, its more profitable units are cloud computing and advertising. Still, the company, which dominates e-commerce in the United States, has relied on the growth of its Prime members, who typically pay $119 a year or $13 a month for the service. Recent estimates put subscribers at just under 100 million in the United States. Amazon didn’t give any new numbers for Prime subscribers in its statement Wednesday, but it said millions of unique items in the U.S. shipped with Prime.