Huawei personnel worked with China’s military on research projects

Yet the extent of Huawei’s military ties remains a topic of intense scrutiny in the United States because of the role the People’s Liberation Army has had in a variety of issues, including ratcheting up tensions in the South China Sea and alleged acts of state-sponsored hacking. Its opaque operations and far-reaching powers in a country obsessed with stability have also raised concerns. Chairmanship of the Central Military Commission is often thought to be key to maintaining power in the country, which is why Chinese President Xi Jinping and his predecessors were appointed heads of the body. Xi has doubled down on a policy dubbed “civil-military integration,” which aims to harness technology for military purposes. Beijing has thus encouraged greater participation from private companies in the defense sector.