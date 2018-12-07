Huawei executive faces U.S. fraud charges related to dealings with Iran

"China has more incentive than the U.S. to stop the escalation," said Yanmei Xie, an analyst at the Gavekal Dragonomics consultancy in Beijing. "The Chinese priority is to stop the U.S. from launching crippling sanctions against Huawei. If the U.S. does what it did to ZTE, there's very little China can do to prevent Huawei from collapsing, and that's not in China's interest."