Huawei executive has health problems and should be freed on bail, her lawyers say

The other prong of the argument revolves around how Vancouver plays a special role for Meng — as it does for many wealthy Chinese people: It’s a place to buy property, educate her children and let her hair down from time to time. Meng would carve a few weeks out of her punishing travel schedule every year for a break in the city, according to court documents. She’d time it for the summer, when her children would be there. In August she was seen strolling through a local park, snapping photos with her in-laws.