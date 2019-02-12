Record 7 million Americans are 3 months behind on car payments, a red flag for the economy

The share of auto-loan borrowers who were three months behind on their payments peaked at 5.3% in late 2010. The share is slightly lower now — 4.5% — because the total number of borrowers has risen so much in the past several years. Still, economists are concerned that the rate has been climbing steadily since 2016, even though unemployment fell to its lowest level in almost half a century, and the number of people affected is far greater now.