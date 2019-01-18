Honda’s new CRF450L motorcycle straddles the road and dirt, but may struggle to find riders

Its on-road performance is surprisingly good. Though it comes stock with knobby tires and a dirt-bike narrow seat, the 450L skipped nimbly along the pavement and was very well-mannered on canyon roads and even on the highway. Its six-speed gearbox allowed me to climb to 60 mph quickly and cruise at speeds above that comfortably. And Honda has made a smart move in extending the metal part of the frame all the way to the license plate, which will allow a longer-distance rider to attach saddlebags or other luggage.