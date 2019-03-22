Honda’s Passport is a big, blocky SUV that performs better on the road than off

It did seem bothered by the rough roads, though. Moving at a moderate pace over washboard sections pocked with sharp rocks, I feared for the Passport’s future. It rattled and shook in a way that made me concerned about its long-term durability. Hondas of all kinds are built to last — the company says this one was tested in the sand in Dubai, in the mud in Russia and in the snow in Minnesota — so I’m not suggesting the Passport would fall apart after a few miles of rough road. But it wasn’t confidence inspiring to feel it shake and shimmy like that.