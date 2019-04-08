New $70,000 pickup trucks come with Mercedes prices but Subaru extras

What’s missing from these trucks is the next level of opulence that comes standard on a swanky sedan that costs just as much. Truck infotainment screens still can’t be navigated with hand gestures like those of a BMW, the glove compartments aren’t stocked with fragrance “atomizers” like those from Mercedes-Benz, the sound systems can’t be set to mimic the acoustics of the Gothenburg Concert Hall (like Volvo’s), and none of these high-end pickups will drive itself around like a low, louche Cadillac — or, for that matter, a Tesla.